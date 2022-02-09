Ethiopian Negasa returns to Bay to defend Runified 50km title
Host of top national, international runners due to compete in ultra-marathon event
Reigning Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km champion Ketema Bekele Negasa will make a return to Nelson Mandela Bay to defend his title in Summerstrand on March 6.
Making his ultra-marathon debut, the Nedbank Running Club athlete from Ethiopia set the ultra scene on fire in 2021 as he broke the long-standing 50km world record when he took one minute and 31 seconds off late South African Thompson Magawana’s time...
