Ikhamva runner Frans breaks 23-year-old 5,000m record

Kariega-born athlete celebrates birthday achieving lifelong dream

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Nelson Mandela Bay and Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Melikhaya Frans, who turned 33 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday in style when he broke a long-standing 5,000m NMB Track and Field record.



Frans clocked a time of 13 minutes and 44 seconds, skimming six seconds off the original record of 13.50 set by Makhosonke Makhosonke in 1999...