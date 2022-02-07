Ikhamva runner Frans breaks 23-year-old 5,000m record
Kariega-born athlete celebrates birthday achieving lifelong dream
Nelson Mandela Bay and Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Melikhaya Frans, who turned 33 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday in style when he broke a long-standing 5,000m NMB Track and Field record.
Frans clocked a time of 13 minutes and 44 seconds, skimming six seconds off the original record of 13.50 set by Makhosonke Makhosonke in 1999...
