SA has already shown that boxing without the Olympics will struggle

If the provisional exclusion of boxing from the Los Angeles 2028 roster of Olympic sports fails to drive fear into the pigs feeding at the fistic trough, then nothing will.

The initial list, without boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon, has just been confirmed at the Winter Games in Beijing. Open boxing, or what was previously known as amateur boxing, has until next year to meet certain criteria to win back inclusion.

The problem is that it’s as rotten as the professional game, which itself has slipped from a mainstream sport 30 years ago to the periphery.

Every now and then the paid game flickers on the world stage like a dying neon light, when they put together a massive contest.

But what would happen to professional boxing if the amateur leg were to be booted out of the Olympics?

The Games has played a major role as a pipeline for the professional sport, with Olympic medallists arriving on a built-in red carpet, their marketing already done.

Muhammad Ali, when he was still Cassius Clay, won the light-heavyweight gold at Rome 1960, Joe Frazier took heavyweight gold four years later and George Foreman the heavyweight gold in 1968.

American Pete Rademacher, who beat SA’s Daan Bekker en route to becoming the Olympic champion at Melbourne 1956, made his professional debut challenging Floyd Patterson for the world heavyweight title in 1957, though he was knocked out in the sixth round.