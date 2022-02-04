Haas is the first F1 team to reveal its 2022 car and livery

These — if you're in need of a quick refresher — include a ground-effect floor, simplified front-wing and a dramatically shaped rear-wing. Another striking new addition is the introduction of much larger 18-inch wheels shod with low-profile Pirelli tyres, which are designed to reduce overheating and allow drivers to push the limits more on each stint.

Set to be driven by Germany's Mick Schumacher and Russia's Nikita Mazepin, the VF-22 is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 Ferrari engine running on fuel containing a 10% bio-component ratio achieved through a move to a slightly more eco-friendly ‘E10’ fuel.

While the design of the VF-22 is dramatically different, the livery of the new entry is an evolution of last year’s predominantly white design which coincided with the arrival of title partner Uralkali — one of the world’s largest potash fertiliser producers and exporters.