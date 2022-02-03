De Jager to miss African Lifesaving Championships

St Francis Bay athlete stepping aside to focus on training for SA Open Water event in J-Bay

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Eastern Cape open water swimmer Amica de Jager has decided she will give up her spot on the SA team to compete at the African Lifesaving Championships as she sets her sights on other targets.



De Jager, who swept aside her competition at the DHL Lifesaving Championships in Gqeberha in October, was initially a provisional selection to Team SA for the African Lifesaving Championships to be held in Egypt later in February...