Woodridge gains momentum in mounted archery discipline

Woodridge is home to the Eastern Cape’s only mounted archery range, forming part of its prestigious Equestrian Centre.

To further develop this discipline, Woodridge recently hosted a mounted archery clinic, facilitated by instructor Deidre Janse van Rensburg, who travelled from Pretoria to offer her expertise.

Janse van Rensburg is the owner of Barebow Mounted Archers School in Pretoria and has been the chair of the Mounted Archery Association of SA for the past three years.

She has competed in three world championships and in 2021 earned the title of best senior mounted archer in SA.

The school has 79 horse riders enrolled at its Equestrian Centre and hopes to attract more riders interested in mounted archery by regularly hosting these clinics.

Mounted archery also falls within the South African National Equestrian Schools Association disciplines and is one of several offered at the school, including showjumping, dressage and equitation, eventing and Western mounted games.

“We are extremely proud of having the only range of this sort and look forward to seeing this discipline grow within the Eastern Cape and among our riders,” Woodridge College headmaster Derek Bradley said.

