Powerade set to ‘energise’ The Herald Cycle Tour

Sanri Engelbrecht, Coca-Cola Beverages SA district manager for Nelson Mandela Bay, said the company was thrilled to be able to support the highly popular Eastern Cape event again.

“It is very important to be involved in local events of this magnitude and heritage, both for the development of the area and for people to experience sports activities alongside our relevant brands,” she said.

“We are excited to be part of this event, to refresh you with an ice-cold product en route.

“Give your best but, most importantly, enjoy the day and be safe.”

Engelbrecht said Powerade was the ideal sports drink before, during and after workouts.

“We encourage you to Move #AlwaysForward with Powerade.

“We want to be part of your fitness journey so that we can celebrate your personal best, no matter how big or small.

“The Herald Cycle Tour is the perfect platform for you to experience what we have to offer.”

She confirmed that the sports drink would be available at all waterpoints and race finish areas, while Bonaqua still water would be an additional thirst-quenching option at race villages.

Both products would ensure hydration while Powerade had the functional benefit of providing energy as it contained Vitamin B, she said.

The Herald Cycle Tour traditionally offers something for everyone and 2022 is no different.

On Sunday February 13, the 80km Extreme provides the ultimate test on the off-road programme.

Other options are the 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 30km Tandem, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.

The following Sunday, the 106km Classic provides an equally challenging outing on the road.

The 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems is the support race.

On the day before, the 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash are the prelude to the great finale.

The Ultimate Quest title will be bestowed on the men’s and women’s rider placing highest across the mountain bike and road feature races.

Entries close at midnight on February 6.

Visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za to enter — and remember to support the Helmet Heroes initiative on the same portal. — Full Stop Communications