Pearson boys dominate Merrifield tennis festival

The Pearson boys’ team underlined their potential when they won their section in the Merrifield College first team tennis festival in East London at the weekend.

The tournament has been running for 17 years and includes many of the top Eastern Cape schools.

For the first time in 2022, a girls’ section was included.

There was some high-quality tennis on display and the Pearson outfit comfortably overcame Merrifield (5-1), St Andrew’s (5-1), Marlow (5-1) and Kingswood (6-0).

Pearson boys who received awards for being the top player in their respective positions were: No 1 — Brandon Rieseberg, No 3 — Keaton Holm, No 4 — Zack Griesel.

The girls’ section was extremely closely contested, with a games count needed to determine who moved through to the final.

Clarendon and Merrifield College came out tops in their group, with Clarendon taking the honours with the following results: beat Port Alfred 6-0, beat Stirling 6-0, tied with Kingswood 3-3 (won on a games count), beat Merrifield 5-1.

• Graeme College hosted Pearson in their annual cricket fixture in Makhanda on Saturday, with Pearson winning the toss and batting first in the declaration format match.

The visitors got off to a good start as openers Jayden Groenewald and Ariston Jewnarain put on 37 runs for the first wicket before the Graeme bowlers picked up two quick wickets.

Pearson captain Connor Mitchell then played the anchor role with a well-constructed 62 off 100 balls, while his team lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 175 in the 59th over.

After the lunch break, Graeme progressed well to 63/1 when leg-spinner Groenewald was introduced into the attack.

In a remarkable spell, he took control of the game and returned figures of 7/17 in 7.3 overs as Graeme collapsed to 83 all out, losing nine wickets for only 20 runs for Pearson to record a 92-run victory.

