Hayward bags NMB Triathlon title

Bay athlete ready for more success after winning first race of season

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Gqeberha triathlete Timothy Hayward added to his growing list of achievements when he was crowned the 2022 Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Champion at Pollok Beach at the weekend.



The 22-year-old multisport enthusiast was a cut above the rest as he stormed home in two hours. ..