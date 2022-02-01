Sport

Gqeberha fencing club to host prestigious national event

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
01 February 2022

A total of 116 fencers will be making their way to Nelson Mandela Bay to take part in the   Eastern Cape National Fencing event which is hosted by the Excelsior EC Fencing Club.

The competition will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Tramways building...

