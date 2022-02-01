Busy start to year for St Andrew’s water polo players

The St Andrew’s water polo squad have had a busy start to 2022, competing in a festival at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch in mid-January and then having fixtures against Grey High, Kingswood and Graeme.

The team played some good water polo in Stellenbosch, where the structure of the event is that no official results are kept, so teams can try new set-ups and give all players an opportunity to express themselves.

St Andrew’s played Paul Roos three times, Bishops, Rondebosch, SACS, Reddam, Wynberg, Pearson and Grey High.

It was a successful weekend in preparation for the SAC Shield.

The previous weekend, St Andrew’s teams had good results against Grey High, Kingswood and Graeme, and it was good to see the new grade 8 boys in action.

The U14-U15B mixed team won two games and lost one.

Alexander Jonckheer scored five goals over the three games and Christopher Jarvis was excellent in goals.

The St Andrew’s U14A side lost to Grey U15A and by one goal to Grey U14A, while St Andrew’s U15A beat Grey U15A 4-2.

The St Andrew’s first, second and third teams remained unbeaten on the day.

