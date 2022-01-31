'Hermit' Ash Barty took no chances on way to Australian Open triumph

Ash Barty was making her drought-breaking run at the Australian Open, the talent of her rivals was not her only concern.

The world number one had enjoyed the perfect preparation for Melbourne Park, but was mindful an innocent slip-up could bring her undone.

With Covid-19 infecions spiking in Australia, the three-times Grand Slam champion said her team were on high alert.

"We didn't leave (the house)," she told a small group of reporters after her 6-3 7-6(2) final win over Danielle Collins.

"We would just go in the morning and get a takeaway coffee. We didn't go to any restaurants, didn't go out anywhere. So it has been two weeks of hermit life.

"It was a pretty quiet two weeks, just to eliminate the risk. We were just careful about it and didn't want to add any risk unnecessarily."