Mchunu loses to Makabu on a controversial split decision

Junior Makabu won a controversial split decision over Thabiso Mchunu in the US on Saturday night to retain his WBC cruiserweight crown and stay in line for a possible big-money fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Makabu, a Johannesburg-based Congolese, improved to 29 wins and two losses while Mchunu, who also trains in Johannesburg, dropped to 23-6.

Two judges scored it for Makabu, 34, by margins of 115-113 and 116-112 after 12 rounds, while the third had it for the 33-year-old South African 115-113. The three officials were American.

But Mchunu and many SA fans will legitimately feel they were robbed in this all-southpaw clash of contrasting styles in Warren, Ohio, but perhaps the challenger should have done just a little more eliminate any doubt.

Makabu pressed the action, but counterpunching Mchunu landed the sharper shots, and though they weren’t in abundance, they surely contributed to Makabu looking tired and sluggish. He even stumbled backwards when Mchunu caught him late in the bout, betrayed by his legs.

Mchunu, seeking revenge after losing their 2015 fight on an 11th round stoppage while ahead on the scorecards, finished the stronger of the two.