Opening NMB track and field league event proves popular

The first Nelson Mandela Bay track and field league event of the year proved popular with 233 athletes competing at the Westbourne Oval on Saturday.

The event was the first of five league meetings building up to the EP Athletics championship in March.

The participating athletes were cheered on by nearly 400 spectators whose support was much needed with the strong head wind that made all the track and field events extra-challenging.

ACT athletics club had the most club participants, with 40, and Framesby High the most school athletes, with 27.

The second event will be held at Westbourne Oval on Saturday, February 5.

EP Athletics Track and Field chair Riaan Barnard said he was pleased with the turnout.

“Our first league took place on Saturday where we had quite a handful of participants,” Barnard said.

“The next competition on February 5 is at Nelson Mandela Bay University.

“It will be the first competition which will be held there in two to three years due to Covid-19, so we are quite excited to be able to host the event at a world-class stadium.

“NMU has been very supportive of EPA and with the support of the municipality financially to make this event possible.

“Unfortunately, last week a lot of the athletes who were trying to qualify for the EPA team struggled to make the qualifying standards due to some elements not working in their favour, but it’s a building-up to the selection.

“We are going to the nationals, and next weekend will obviously be a step up and an effort by the athletes to actually make this happen.

“We will see our two local national athletes and last year’s medal winners participate in the games, so we are quite excited about where athletics in the Eastern Cape and the metro is going,” he said.

