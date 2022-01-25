Langa takes St Andrew’s River Mile for third straight year

The annual St Andrew’s College Inter-House Bushman’s River Mile took place on Sunday in strong winds.

Nearly 100 boys took part in the event and several swam the River Mile for the first time.

The Junior River Mile, which took place over half the distance (800m), was won for the second consecutive year by Adam Nurse of Upper House, followed by Zac Fletcher of Mullins House.

The Senior River Mile was won for the third consecutive year by Oliva Langa in a time of 16 minutes 34,15 seconds.

Ethan John followed him in a time of 17.05,63 and Joss Hempel in 17.30,28.

The overall House results were: 1 Graham, 2 Upper, 3 Mullins, 4 Espin, 5 Merriman, 6 Armstrong.

• On Saturday, the St Andrew’s Basketball Club hosted Kingswood in various fixtures.

The first team played their first game of the year, with Faris Turay getting an excellent start for the St Andrew’s side as he got the ball in hand during an early jump.

This enabled St Andrew’s to score their first basket, taking the lead which they never gave away.

Captain Siphe Madlala was adequately backed up by his entire team and displayed his skills in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

St Andrew’s dominated the match both on offence and defence to win 34-20.