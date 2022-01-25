Experienced Willemse signed to beef up EP pack

Former Madibaz, Southern KIngs player back in the Bay

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Experienced former Southern Kings loose forward Stefan Willemse has been signed by the EP Elephants to beef up their pack and improve their chances of winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.



Plans for EP’s Currie Cup First Division campaign are well under way and 29-year-old Willemse started training with the Elephants on Monday...