Ronaldo-inspired crowd chant leaves Murray 'incredibly irritated'

For moments during his riveting opening round win on Tuesday at the Australian Open, Andy Murray was under the impression that he was being booed by a section of the crowd at the boisterous John Cain Arena.

The British former world number one made his displeasure clear during his post-match interview on court, only to find out later that a few fans were actually imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "Siuuu!" goal celebration.

"That's painful stuff there. Those guys ..." Murray said, breaking off during an answer on court as what seemed like jeers ringing out from a section of the stands after his win over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.