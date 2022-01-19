Mfunzi welcomes elite status for Nedbank Runified 50km race

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Nelson Mandela Bay’s top woman road runner, Ntombesintu Mfunzi, believes there will be an extra push on race day now that the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km race has been given elite status by World Athletics.



The race returns to Nelson Mandela Bay on March 6 and will also be shown live to television viewers around the world...