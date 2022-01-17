Woodridge pupil makes Africa All Star indoor hockey team

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Hard work and dedication have paid off for Woodridge College pupil Mija Kliment, who recently received a golden ticket to be part of the PSI Africa All Star indoor hockey team to tour Europe in January 2023.



The 14-year-old goalkeeper is part of the Vipers PE U14 girls side that successfully defended their Indoor Hockey National Championship title in 2021 when they beat the Cape Seals in the final...