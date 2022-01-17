Teenager Coco Gauff crashes out of Australian Open in first round

American teenager Coco Gauff crashed out of the Australian Open in the opening round after an error-strewn performance against China's Wang Qiang as the 18th seed lost 6-4 6-2 on Monday.

Gauff shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 on her Grand Slam debut.

She also reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park in 2020 before making the French Open quarterfinals last year.

The 17-year-old Gauff made 38 unforced errors to lose in 73 minutes against the 110th-ranked Chinese, who knocked Serena Williams out of the Australian Open two years ago to reach the fourth round.