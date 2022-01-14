Von Berg lights up overcast St George’s
Gbets Rocks spinner Shaun von Berg put on a bowling masterclass as he claimed five wickets on the opening day of their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 clash against the Gbets Warriors on Thursday.
Earlier, left-hander Lesiba Ngoepe showed his class with the bat, smashing 13 boundaries on his way to a 95-ball 75 to bring some respectability to the score. ..
