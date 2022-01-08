Djokovic prepares Australian visa challenge as vaccine furore mounts

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic kept a low profile on his third day in Australian immigration detention on Saturday, as a blame game between Australian authorities over handling of Covid-19 vaccine exemptions gathered steam.

The Serbian superstar, a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates who came to Australia in hopes of winning his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, has been holed up since Thursday in a modest Melbourne hotel after his visa was cancelled due to problems with medical exemption.

Czech player Renata Voracova was also detained and had her visa revoked after issues with her exemption.

Djokovic's lawyers are preparing a legal challenge to his visa cancellation, which is scheduled to go to a federal court hearing on Monday, and have been given until Saturday evening, local time, to file a summary of their case.

But other than a short post on Instagram thanking fans for their support, Djokovic, one of the world's wealthiest athletes, has made no public appearance or comment since entering the Park Hotel, which is also home to dozens of asylum seekers trying to enter the country.

The Australian newspaper reported Djokovic had requested access to his chef and a tennis court while in detention but that his request was denied. Groups of anti-vaccine protesters, Djokovic supporters and refugee advocates formed an unusual alliance outside the hotel, which was under police guard.

The Australian Border Force said it had cancelled several other visas of people involved in the tournament, including that of Voracova, who described being placed in detention as like being in an action movie.

“I can't say they were mean to me,” Voracova was quoted as saying by Czech media, when asked about being questioned by authorities.