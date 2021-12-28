Woods has close call, Mickelson and Morikawa rise to the occasion

Shrivathsa Sridhar

Tiger Woods is no stranger to trials and tribulations and 2021 proved to be another test of his resolve after a serious car accident left the 15-times major champion in a wheelchair, facing doubts about his career.

The 45-year-old, who won the last of his majors at the 2019 Masters following multiple back and knee operations as well as personal problems, was close to having his leg amputated after he lost control and crashed in Los Angeles in February.

A recovering Woods, who returned at the recent PNC Championship and played with 12-year-old son Charlie, told fans hoping he can have another title tilt on the grandest stages that there was some way to go.

“Maybe one day it'll be good enough where I can get out and compete against the best in the world again,” Woods said, adding he hoped to play in the British Open in July.

Woods' journey to the brink of a comeback was one of many inspiring stories this year and if he needs reminding that time is on his side he only has to look at Phil Mickelson, who at 50 became the oldest major champion with his PGA Championship win.