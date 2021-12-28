Victoria Park’s Goqoza aiming high

Young cricketer hoping selection for SA Schools Colts side will lead to bigger things

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Victoria Park High’s Olwakhe Goqoza is hoping his selection to the SA Schools Colts side is the start of a journey that will take him to the very top of the game.



Goqoza, who will be in grade 11 in 2022, was the only EP cricketer named in the SA Colts side...