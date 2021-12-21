Du Plooy, Saporta crowned Triathlon Summer Series champions

Triathletes make clean sweep in four Bay races

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Triathletes Divan Henry du Plooy and Antonelle Saporta were the biggest winners as they walked away with the overall titles at the Xerox Triathlon Summer Series which concluded at the weekend.



Both Du Plooy and Saporta were too strong for the other competitors as they made it a clean sweep of four race wins to end the series on 200 points in the men’s and women’s sections, respectively...