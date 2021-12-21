Bell’s promoter already planning title defence

Gqeberha professional woman boxer and IBF intercontinental champion Nozipho Bell’s promoter, David Faas, has already hit the ground running in organising a defence fight for her early in 2022.



Bell, 33, was crowned the new IBF junior-lightweight champion after beating Matshidiso Makebisi unanimously on points at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday...