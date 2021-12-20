Bell clinches IBO junior-lightweight title in points win over Makebisi

Walmer Township professional woman boxer Nozipho Bell was crowned the new IBO junior-lightweight champion after beating Matshidiso Makebisi unanimously on points at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Bell has kept a busy schedule in 2021, with Sunday’s fight her third, which is a far cry from 2020 when she did not get a single bout.

In April, she bested Asandiswa Nxokwana before returning in July to outpoint Thombokuqala Tolashe to regain the SA title.

“It was a very emotional win for me because first I carry the hope of so many people in Gqeberha by fighting and, by winning, I encourage so many people,” the 33-year-old boxer said.

“I would like to thank the promoter of the tournament, David Faas, when I had nothing and I had been stripped of my title he came to my house and promised me that I would be a champion again.

“Here we are today, I want to say thank you for keeping this promise to me.

“As I had said before, this title will get me back to the world rankings.

“My wish was to win it and I had managed myself as a champion.”

Though it might have looked like an easy win watching from a distance, Bell admitted that her opponent was no walkover and said a lot of hard work had gone into her victory.

“The fight was not easy because she’s a champion as well and I also respect my opponents.

“Yes, the fight was a little hard but because I am someone who works hard in the ring I was able to handle it,” she said.

Soon after putting on the belt, Bell vowed to defend the title.

“I want to defend this title first and then I will see what other title opportunities are there for me and hopefully contest for the bigger titles.”

It was not happy smiles though for one manager and coach at Nangoza Jebe in New Brighton on Sunday.

Mdantsane-based manager Luyanda Sovasi of the Mayibuye Boxing Academy cried foul play after his boxer, Lukhanyo Kaptain, lost to Khayalethu Ngqani of Kariega.

“We came here to Nelson Mandela Bay to fight but I am extremely disappointed with how the officials have managed the fight of Kaptain,” Sovasi said.

“The fight that we dominated from round one to round six and, in fact, the fight was on the brink of being stopped because the young man could not take Kaptain’s pushes.

“To my surprise, it was declared as a defeat to us.

“When I followed it up with Nceba Dladla, who is the Boxing SA Eastern Cape manager, he also could not give me a clear explanation.

“I am still following up the matter with the promoter of the fight because I don’t know what happened.

“This is daylight robbery. I understand that NMB is on a mission to establish boxing in the city but it cannot be at our expense.

“We have boxers who also want to proceed with their careers.

“You cannot damage their record the way you have done. It’s wrong, it’s bad.”

Dladla said any boxer who felt they had been robbed could lodge a complaint with Boxing SA.

