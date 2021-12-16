Runified 50km world record will be under siege in Gqeberha

Running in Gqeberha was put firmly on the map with the Nedbank Runified 50km in May this year when two International Athletics Union (IAU) Marathon World records were broken in the men’s and women’s divisions.

The Nedbank Running Club has been a proud supporter of running for decades and is excited to host the second Nedbank Runified elite race in Gqeberha on Sunday March 6 2022.

With a three-year partnership now penned with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the success of the event has set a benchmark for road running in SA.

Organisers are hoping for another record attempt on the fast flat surface which sees athletes do five laps of a 10km course along Marine Drive, turn near Pine Lodge and then back to the turn near Kings Beach to the start/finish line opposite Pollok Beach, Summerstrand.

Gqeberha has a history of producing fast times on the roads.

Athletics fans will remember the titanic duel between the late Zithulele Sinqe and Willie Mtolo at the 1986 SA Marathon championships.

Sinqe prevailed 11 seconds ahead of Mtolo, but their times of 2:08.04 and 2:08.11 were the fourth and fifth fastest times in the world. No SA athlete has ever run faster on home soil.

The event itself presents a race within a race where athletes are not only chasing the first prize of R150,000 up for grabs for the winner, but also a hefty R150,000 for a new IAU world record.

What was set out as an opportunity to maintain momentum of elite running in 2021, saw eight 50km IAU world record times being broken.

Nedbank running club’s Irvette Van Zyl crossed the finish line at 3:04:23 to be the first SA female to break the women’s 50km IAU Marathon world record.

The men’s title, which has been held by Thompson Magawana for more than 30 years was broken by Nedbank Running Club Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa at 2:42:06.

“With careful event planning and attention to detail, all Covid-19 protocols will be followed to ensure another safe and world class event,” race director and NRC national manager Nick Bester, said.

Prize money totals a whopping R900,000, which will be paid to the 10 male and female finishers, age category prizes and bonuses for running a world record.

“We can confirm that this exclusive race will welcome top-tier elite runners and renowned industry names, making the Nedbank Runified elite race one of the greatest running line-ups that SA running has ever seen,” Bester said.

Though no spectators are allowed, the race will feature live TV coverage via SABC & SuperSport and be live-streamed on Nedbank Running club Facebook page and Nedbank YouTube Channel. — NB Sport Development