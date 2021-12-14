Saporta grabs Summer Series opening round win

Triathlete will be back for more on Tuesday when racing continues at Pollok Beach

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



After kicking off the Xerox Summer Series in fine style by claiming an opening-round victory, Gqeberha triathlete Antonelle Saporta says she will be back for more in round two on Tuesday morning.



The 41-year-old mother of two stopped the clock on 1hr 03mins and 44secs to be the first woman to cross the line ahead of defending women’s champion Jordan Tissink (1:05.31) as Liske Scholtz secured the final podium spot in a time of 1:08.25. ..