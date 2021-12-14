Nelson Mandela Bay promoters push ahead with tournament despite Covid threat
Nozipho Bell to headline event at Nangoza Jebe Hall
Despite Covid-19 wreaking havoc in the ring and causing several bouts to be cancelled, Gqeberha promoters are forging ahead with their tournament on Sunday, hoping the event will be spared.
Several fights have been called off after boxers tested positive at an event a fortnight ago and another one was affected at the weekend...
