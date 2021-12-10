Elephants’ top-tier exclusion is short-sighted, says EP boss

Team will continue to play in lower Currie Cup First Division

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



There was disappointment in EP Rugby ranks on Friday when the SA Rugby general council rejected a proposal that the Elephants be incorporated into the top-flight Currie Cup Premier Division.



EP’s acting president Maasdorp Cannon described the decision as short-sighted and narrow, but said it would only be a temporary setback for the union...