Sports legends honoured at gala event
Trust awards recognise 21 men and women from days gone by across northern areas
Honouring sporting legends from days gone by and giving them the recognition they deserve was at the top of the agenda when the PE Sports Legends Trust held their gala awards evening this week.
Held at the Gelvan Bowling Club and streamed live on Facebook for the first time, the event saw 21 former sportsmen and women from across the city’s northern suburbs receive recognition for their contribution to their respective sports and communities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.