Sports legends honoured at gala event

Trust awards recognise 21 men and women from days gone by across northern areas

Premium By AMIR CHETTY -

Honouring sporting legends from days gone by and giving them the recognition they deserve was at the top of the agenda when the PE Sports Legends Trust held their gala awards evening this week.



Held at the Gelvan Bowling Club and streamed live on Facebook for the first time, the event saw 21 former sportsmen and women from across the city’s northern suburbs receive recognition for their contribution to their respective sports and communities...