Proteas coach Badenhorst eyes talent at national championships

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst hopes new talent will emerge at the Spar Women’s National Championships under way at Hoërskool DF Malan in Cape Town.

Badenhorst, who is in a training camp with the Proteas in Stellenbosch to prepare for the Quad Series against England, New Zealand and Australia in January, said the national selectors are scouting for new players at the championships.

“We do have selectors at the championships who are giving us names of new exciting players.

“It is important that we look closely at what is happening at the championship, because at the end of the competition we are going to select a squad to mix with current Proteas players to see which ones are ready for international competition.

“It is important that we play this type of tournaments, because the more we play the better we will get. It is important to have competition, because teams that haven’t played for a while are struggling.

While the championships are important for talent identification, Badenhorst is focused on the senior team camp.

“Everything is going well in our training camp in Stellenbosch, though some of our players based in England are not here. We are working hard on the things we want to improve on.

“It's important that we have the opportunity to play against tough opposition such as England, New Zealand and Australia, who are among the best in the world, during the Quad Series next year ... we take this opportunity with both hands and look forward to it.”

The Quad Series is part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games and the 2023 World Cup.

“It is always about the bigger picture, it is about preparing as many players as possible for the international arena.

“For us, it is important that our players get opportunities to play, we have given a lot of players opportunities in the past year and depth is becoming much better.

"The pool of players coming through is becoming better and players are working hard when we are in camp and when they are at home.

“They want to play for their country and competition is great in the camp. We know we need more than 12 players to prepare for the Commonwealth Games and for the World Cup.

“The players are here to make sure when they are selected they will push ... and that is a good headache to have as a coach. There is just one position where we are struggling with ... As to which player will raise their hand and take that position, we will see, but overall we are in a good position as coaches.”

Players attending the training camp in Stellenbosch are captain Bongi Msomi, Phumza Maweni, Izette Grisel, Lefebre Rademan, Khanyisa Chawane, Simoné Rabie, Tshina Mudau, Nicola Smith, Monique Reyneke, Refiloe Nketsa and Jessica du Plessis.

Selected day three National Championship results

Senior

Cape winelands A 60 — 48 Nelson Mandela Bay

Johannesburg A 52 — 46 eThekwini A

Mangaung B 46 — 47 Cape Town B

UGU 37 — 49 Vhembe

Sarah Baartman 45 — 32 Chris Hani

Nkangala 23 — 44 Capricorn

King Cetshwayo 45 — 33 uMgungundlovu

Royal Bafokeng 32 — 50 Dr KK

Ekurhuleni 72 — 25 Amathole

Zululand 38 — 51 Lejweleputswa

DCS 40 — 16 Dr Ruth Mompati

Cape Town A 46 — 43 Buffalo City

U21

Tshwane 78 — 42 Cape Town A

Vhembe 47 — 49 Capricorn

Dr KK 70 — 47 Johannesburg A

Nelson Mandela Bay 48 — 16 Joe Gqabe

Mopani 30 — 50 Johannesburg B

ZFM 40 — 30 Uthukela

UGU 43 — 59 Waterberg

Sekhukhune 44 — 34 Alfred Nazo

King Cetshwayo 28 — 52 Mangaung

uMzinyathi 56 — 40 Chris Hani

Sarah Baartman 36 -29 Nkangala

Royal Bafokeng 47 v 22 Lejweleputswa

Sedibeng 33 — 49 uMkhanyakude

TimesLIVE