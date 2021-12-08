Curtain comes down on Varsvlei Athletics series

Atlantic Aces Athletics Club member Derrick Hoshe is hoping the Varsvlei Athletics series will grow in leaps and bounds as they prepare to host the final leg of the event this weekend.

The series, which was launched in September in a bid to revive the sport in the city’s northern suburbs, has seen huge growth in recent months and Hoshe believes that with the right backing, things can only get better in 2022.

With between 300 and 400 athletes of various ages and skill levels from across the metro and Graaff-Reinet, entrants will battle it out in a variety of events.

Hoshe said it was good to see how the community had supported the event.

“The growth has been exponential, we have about five groups out of the township areas which have joined us, with more than 70 children coming from the Schauderville area.

“We also have about 150 athletes coming from the Motherwell, New Brighton and Kwazakhele areas, so it speaks to the amount of interest the series has attracted since it started.

“This is so good for the sport because it makes the sport accessible to everyone, especially with the fact that our events are free to enter,” Hoshe said.

The events to be contested at the Gelvandale Track on Saturday morning include a 50m dash for the smaller children.

The older ones can compete in numerous events, including the 150m sprints and 1,600m walk, which is open to all athletes regardless of age.

“Our target market is kids between the ages of six to 15, so we can expose them to competitive athletics, so when they go through high school, they can be spotted and can get used to competitive athletics as a potential career later on,” he said.

Hoshe said while he had approached schools in the Varsvlei area, the lack of interest from particularly the primary schools was disappointing.

He hoped there would be more interest in the new year.

Hoshe said the Libongolethu Bus Company would provide transport for athletes wanting to attend the event, with pickups being made along Stanford Road from 7.30am on Saturday.

Lucky’s Taxis will provide transport for athletes from the township, at no cost to the athletes.

“Our club applied to host two formal EP Athletics events early in the new year and we are hoping that when we attend the meeting of athletics unions, our request has been accepted,” Hoshe said.

