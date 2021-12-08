Annual Achilles Run for Toys a huge success

More than 400 people came out to pledge their support and offer donations towards the annual Achilles Amateur Athletics’ Association Run for Toys event which took place at the Walmer Golf Club on Tuesday evening.

Event convener Cindilee Bester said she was overwhelmed by the support and donations that came through on the day.

“For now, we don’t know how many toys, items of clothing or donations we got. We can’t quantify it,” Bester said.

“The event was fantastic, it was a huge success.

“It was wonderfully supported by the community and we couldn’t believe how many people actually came out.

“The donations will go to Kids of Tomorrow and The Sanctuary, which is a retirement home.

“The run is an annual event and it has been happening for the last 10 years.

“We are very grateful for all the support from all the participants as well as the sponsors.”

HeraldLIVE