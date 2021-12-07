MotoGP’s Binder aiming higher in 2022

For star SA rider Brad Binder, winning his second MotoGP race at the home of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team was one of the highlights of his season in the premier class.

The 26-year-old, who made his MotoGP debut in 2020, recorded a career-best sixth place in the 2021 standings, accumulating 151 points over the course of the campaign.

His solitary podium came in that scintillating win in front of an 86,000-capacity Red Bull Ring as he mastered some treacherous conditions to win in dramatic fashion, having navigated a soaking track on slicks to claim victory.

However, the Potchefstroom-born rider is expecting more from himself and will be pushing even harder next season to move higher up the ladder.

“It was fantastic to win at Red Bull’s home Grand Prix,” Binder said.

“To walk away with sixth place in the standings is great.

“It is my best finish in MotoGP so far, but we wanted more; as a team we wanted more.

“I know I wanted a lot more for myself.

“I made a lot of good improvements this year.

“I was really consistent and I finished all the races but one, which is a huge improvement from my 2020 season,” he said.

Binder will be joined in MotoGP next season by his brother Darryn who will race for the factory rebranded RNF team.

He said it would be a treat to have his brother racing against him, adding it was something they had been doing for many years growing up.

“He has a big task ahead of him to make the step up from Moto3 to MotoGP.

“It is not an easy task.

“He did extremely well at the first test and I was very impressed,” Binder said.

“Darryn and I have raced together our whole lives, we have trained together, lived together, so I can tell you Darryn will be a little bit kinder to me than a lot of the other riders on the track.

“It is going to be competitive, that is our job and this is what we have always wanted to do, so it will be interesting at times but I really look forward to the challenge of racing with Darryn.

“It might take him a bit of time to figure out the class, but once he does, I know he will be extremely strong.

“For us as a family it is really amazing to both be racing on the grid together.

“It is what we have been working for our whole lives and put all of our focus into,” he said.

Binder feels his team can even go faster if they made small adjustments to their set-up.

“There are two main areas where we can win time for free.

“One is if we could have a bit more grip — we are really struggling with the rear of the bike spinning when coming out of the corners, and because we have so much spin, we are losing drive.

“Also in the wheelie zones, perhaps we are doing that a bit too much and not quite getting enough power down to the ground as we need to.

“When you search for different things, like when you look for turning or stability, you always change different areas of the bike, especially the chassis stiffness or the balance between the two wheels.

“By making some points better, you often lose other areas.

“We have improved the turning of our bike incredibly from when I first stepped onto it.

“There we have made huge steps forward, but we are not quite able to take full advantage of it at the moment, purely because we don’t have as much traction as we need,” Binder said.

