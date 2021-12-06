Daniel van Tonder wins the SA Open

Daniel van Tonder echoed exactly what every domestic golfer dreams of when he said, “I can walk around knowing I’m the South African Open champion.”

With his one-stroke victory at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday, Van Tonder joined the greats of South African golf in adding his name to this prestigious trophy.

“This is a special win. This is the second oldest Open in golf, and winning it is big. Watching people win it has always looked so good. And now I can say I’m the SA Open champion,” said Van Tonder.

On an overcast and at times wet Sunday at Sun City, Van Tonder produced a magnificent final round of 65 and birdied the final hole to win on 16 under par.

Oliver Bekker took second place on 15 under with a closing 66, and Hennie du Plessis finished third on 12 under with a final round of 69.

The Freddie Tait trophy for the leading amateur went to GolfRSA National Squad member Yurav Premlall who finished in a share of 30th on two under par with a final round of 75.