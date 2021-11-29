PE to EL Challenge to test the country’s best paddlers

Nicole Birkett

The PE to EL Challenge will test some of the country’s best paddlers to the extreme when it is contested along the Eastern Cape coast from Wednesday until Saturday.

The challenge, hosted by Border Canoe Club since 2014, is widely accepted as the world’s toughest ocean endurance paddling event, testing even the most resilient of paddlers.

The race is staged over four days, covering a gruelling distance of 250km from Gqeberha to East London along one of the most treacherous coastlines in the world.

Paddlers not only have to contend with the distance, but navigate through massive surf breaks as well as mange the weather and currents on race day.

The race was given birth by two sporting icons in the 70s in Johnny Woods, a legend in international life-saving, and John Ball, a world-renowned ultra-athlete.

Both men agreed to only one rule and that was that the race would be from Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) to East London in one direction, regardless of the weather.

There was no support or safety and the standard attire for the paddler was a speedo, cap and zinc for the noses.

After an epic battle through the days and nights, Woods managed to narrowly win the race.

The spirit of the race has lived on and only a few paddlers take on this challenge.

The stories about the race abound. Twelve-hour days paddling, giant surf, smashed skis, gale-force winds, bleeding hands, sun-damaged bodies, sharks, drips and rescues instil trepidation even in the hardiest of paddlers.

The elation of finishing the paddle makes it all worthwhile.

This year’s challenge looks to be one of the most competitive in the history of the race, with no shortage of talent and pedigree.

In the men’s race the competition will be fierce upfront with World Marathon Champion and World Series winner Jasper Mocke fighting hard for line honours and having his work cut out for him with defending champion Bevan Manson doing everything in his power to retain his title.

“I am super excited about the race. I love the adventure, the amazing people who always take part, and the incredible scenery,” said the defending star.

“Strategy is a tough one, every day is different, conditions are always different, and who knows how you might feel after an 80km race the day before.

“I’m feeling good and have done the training, but I haven’t raced much. There are some really strong entrants this year — Jasper Mocke, Mark Keeling, Kyle Friedenstein, Paul Marais and Phil Smith. We will all have some tough sections in the race and those who push through the strongest are going to be on the podium,” Manson said.

In the women’s division, past multiple race winner Bianca Beavitt will be back to defend her title.

Beavitt is no stranger to the podium and oozes class when it comes to endurance racing. Predictions are that she will give many of the male contenders a good run for their money in the long-distance open ocean race.

The doubles division is going to be hotly contested, with the new combination of Brett Hadiaris and Quinton Rutherford (current Guinness world record holder for the longest in 24 hours in a kayak at 215km) the favourites for the race.

The mixed doubles category is most unique this year, with previous race winners opting to team up with their spouses. Jason and Natalie Goedals will go head-to-head with Howard and Nina Loftus, making for some really exciting racing.

Border Canoe Club’s race organiser Bulla Wood and race director Richard Tebbutt look forward to running a fantastic event this year, both emphasising that safety and following all protocols will be a top priority.

Fans can follow the action on the PE2EL Facebook page.