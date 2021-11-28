Nelson Mandela Bay athletes gearing up for NMB 1 City Marathon

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Local athletes are gearing up to take part in the Nelson Mandela Bay 1 City Marathon next Saturday at the Fairview Race course in Greenbushes.



The event was last held in February 2020, when top South African athlete, Ntisndiso Mphakathi, running for Entsika Athletics Club, thundered home with a huge lead of nearly 1km in two hours, 18 minutes and 41 seconds...