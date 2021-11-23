Astle rates Nelson Mandela Bay race as one of the toughest

British pro felt at home racing in difficult conditions in Gqeberha

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



United Kingdom professional triathlete Ruth Astle showed incredible strength and courage in what she described as one of the hardest races of her life to claim victory at the Ironman African Championships at the weekend.



The 32-year-old followed up her Ironman Mallorca win in October with a hard-fought win in a windy African Championship race to book her spot for Kona 2022 in October next year. ..