WATCH | Tiger Woods posts first video of practice since February car crash

By Reuters - 22 November 2021
Tiger Woods after the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 21 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Image: Harry How/Getty Images

Tiger Woods posted a short video showing him hitting golf balls on a driving range on Sunday, nine months after the 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries that required surgery following a car crash in Southern California.

“Making progress,” Woods wrote in the caption to his Twitter post, which marked the first time he has been seen swinging a club since the February accident.

The video will boost hopes the 45-year-old American can return to competitive golf after the accident raised doubts about whether he could make another comeback.

He previously had to take time out from the sport following injury setbacks, including surgery on his back five times.

“We love to see it,” the US Ryder Cup Team official Twitter account said in response to the video.

“Keep going @TigerWoods. We’re all cheering for you.”

