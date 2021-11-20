Coombe-Davis, Harcus triumph at Corporate Triathlon Challenge

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Cody Coombe-Davis and Claudia Harcus kicked off Ironman weekend in fine style as the pair claimed top honours in the Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge powered by Algoa FM at King’s Beach on Saturday.



The event, which featured both long and short-distance races, saw a total of 263 individuals and 396 teams participate in the curtain-raiser to the headline battle set to take place on the streets of Gqeberha on Sunday. ..