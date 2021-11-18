Pro women set for tough battle in Nelson Mandela Bay

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



As the clock counts down to the firing of the start cannon at the 2021 Ironman African Championships, Gqeberha’s Natia Gous is confident her training block will stand her in good stead in Sunday’s race.



The 31-year-old, who will be tackling her first African Championship race as a professional, said she was confident ahead of what is shaping up to be an interesting race among some of the best athletes on the circuit. ..