Action-packed racing expected at Ironman African Championships
There is little more than a week left before the starting cannon is fired, and former Ironman 70.3 age group world champion Alec Riddle says this year’s Ironman African Championships could be the most closely fought contest yet.
After being postponed twice since its initial date of March 29 2020, international and local athletes will be itching to put their skills to the test along Gqeberha’s coastline on Sunday November 21. ..
