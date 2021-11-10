World Championships are Frans’s next target
After an impressive finish in the Cape Town Marathon, Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Melikhaya Frans has set his sights on the World Championships in the US in July 2022.
At the Cape Town race in October, Frans finished sixth overall in a time of two hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds and broke his personal best of 2:13:50...
