Triathlon summer series set for return at Pollok

Triathlon enthusiasts across the country are being urged to enter the Cerox Triathlon Summer Series which begins in December.

Entries opened this week for the four-race series at Pollok Beach, featuring two race distances including the sprint and super sprint distances.

Having undergone a small transformation in 2020 when races were converted to duathlons because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of beaches across the country, Niel du Preez from ZSports said, races would revert to full discipline triathlon races.

All races will be held over one week, with the first on December 12, and subsequent races happening every two days. The last race is on December 18.

With about 250 entrants across the four races in 2020, the hope was that numbers would increase this year, Du Preez said.

However, that would depend on the Covid-19 situation at the time.

Athletes can enter as individuals or assemble teams of three and divide the disciplines among them.

“We hope to have more of our races as triathlons as opposed to duathlons, which we hope will attract more athletes to the start line,” Du Preez said.

“The sprint distance is obviously for triathletes above the age of 16 and the super sprint distance will be more tailored to the younger athletes.

“These races are a great way to get everyone involved in triathlon, and also because it is four races, it gives the more seasoned athletes a chance to work on things like their speed, transitions and just working on small aspects of their racing.”

The 2020 series, which was changed to duathlon races after the opening round, saw Cody Coombe-Davis win the men’s overall title, while young Jordan Tissink was the overall series champion on the women’s side.

Entry fees for the various races will start at R400 for Triathlon SA-registered athletes.

Non-registered athletes needing a day licence will pay R430 in the sprint distance per race.

Super sprint entries will cost R300 and R330 respectively.

