Viktor Hovland knocks Jordan Spieth out of top 10

Viktor Hovland jumped seven spots to enter the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after successfully defending his title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

The only other change within the top 10 was Justin Thomas moving up one spot past Bryson DeChambeau to No 6 with his third-place finish in Mexico.

Hovland began last week at No 17 before dominating in his title defense, winning by four shots while posting four rounds of 67 or better.

His rise pushed Jordan Spieth to No 11, dropping Spieth out of the top 10 after returning last week for the first time in three years.

“I felt like my game was in a good spot going into this week, and I knew this course fit me really well, so I was — I was coming in with some high expectations, but obviously for it to end like this and win by four shots, it's been a cool week,” Hovland said. “Couldn't ask for it to go any different.”

Carlos Ortiz vaulted 29 places to No 49 after his runner-up finish.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka dropped two more spots to No 15 after missing the cut.

The top 50 is a coveted place for entry into all the marquee events. Brian Harman and Ian Poulter each slipped two spots to Nos 52 and 53, respectively, after also failing to make the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Mexico Open will become an official FedExCup event on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time in 2022.

The tournament, formerly called the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, has been played since 1944 and is considered to be Mexico's national championship.

Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, will host the event, set for April 28-May 1.

The field of 132 players will include 12 sponsor exemptions, with a minimum of four players coming from Latin America.

Players will compete for the $7.3 million purse with a full 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

The new name and venue were announced Monday in a news conference that included two of Mexico's most prominent golfers, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, both first-time winners last season on the PGA Tour. — eld Level Media