Djokovic focuses on positives after winning sixth Paris Masters crown

Novak Djokovic put the disappointment of missing out on a rare calendar Grand Slam behind him as he won a record sixth Paris Masters title on Sunday.

The Serbian's bid to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year was ended by Daniil Medvedev in September's US Open final, and on Sunday he avenged that defeat by beating the Russian 4-6 6-3 6-3 in Paris.

Sunday's triumph secured Djokovic a record 37th Masters title, capping a successful week in which the 34-year-old had also made sure he would finish the year as world number one for a record seventh time.

“I already closed that (New York) chapter, to be honest. I'm not regretting it, really. I'm not spending days suffering because I didn't take the calendar slam this year,” Djokovic told a news conference.

“I'm very relieved that the calendar, that the Grand Slam season was done, because I felt a tremendous pressure unlike anything I felt in my life.

“So it was an interesting experience, and I'm very satisfied with the way I played in Grand Slams, three wins and a final. I mean, there is much more positive things to be grateful for and to look at than negative.”

On Sunday Djokovic remained unflappable despite losing the opening set as he set another record.

“I have always been honest enough to say that the history of our sport is too big a motivation,” he said.

“It is an objective, yes, to prove that I can break all the records with all the results that I can obtain on the tour professionally.

“So, yes, I love breaking records. I'm very motivated to carry on. My priority is the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 where you can gain the largest number of points. This is an added benefit of our sport.”

Djokovic may not enjoy the same kind of adulation from fans as Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal but even the Serb's “real haters” will come to appreciate his records and achievements after he retires, Daniil Medvedev said.

Djokovic avenged his US Open final loss to Medvedev by winning a record-extending sixth title in Paris and a record 37th Masters title on Sunday, fighting back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Djokovic also sealed the year-end world number one spot for a record seventh time to move ahead of American great Pete Sampras.

“Ten years after he retires, there are going to be people who will start watching tennis just like me. I didn't see Sampras play, I was too young but I heard he was amazing — it's going to be the same (with Djokovic)," Medvedev told reporters.

“There are going to be new people coming to tennis who are just going to read in Wikipedia or whatever, what were the results, who was the world number one for most weeks, for most times.

“In the end they are going to see Novak everywhere. That's when people are going to start to understand (and say) 'OK, that's amazing what he has done.'”

Medvedev had denied Djokovic a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men's singles title at Flushing Meadows, as well as a calendar slam, and the Russian said he knew the Serb would be gunning for him in Paris.

“It's impossible to have any upper hand, psychologically speaking, on him,” Medvedev added.

“When I play Novak, I knew that he would try to take his revenge even if the match is not the same. What was at stake was not the same.

“I could feel he really wanted to win no matter what, and this is what competition is all about.”

Djokovic will now set his sights to the November 14-21 ATP Finals in Turin, where he will be looking to match Federer's record haul of six titles at the season-ending event. — Reuters