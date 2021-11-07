Woeful Warriors crash to embarrassing defeat

The Imperial Lions hardly broke a sweat as they took the final three wickets to claim a convincing innings and 20 runs victory over the Gbets Warriors in their CSA Division One, 4-Day Franchise Series clash in Gqeberha on Sunday morning.

Having wreaked havoc on the hosts’ fragile batting line-up on the first two days of the match, the Lions needed little more than 30 minutes after the 9.30am start on the third morning to hand the Warriors an embarrassing defeat.

Sinethemba Qeshile and Glenton Stuurman, who resumed the Warriors innings, knew they would have an uphill battle in trying to survive against the Lions’ pace attack.

Stuurman, who earlier hit a boundary to get off the mark, was back in the hutch when he skied a Sisanda Magala delivery which was caught by Lutho Sipamla.

Magala then shattered Qeshile’s wicket a ball later for his sixth victim of the innings to put his side on the brink of victory.

The Warriors could add only 13 runs to their overnight score.

Tshepo Ndwandwa was the last wicket to fall, caught behind by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickleton as Malusi Siboto claimed his first wicket of the second innings.

In seamer-friendly conditions at St George’s Park, the Lions made their job a whole lot easier on Saturday as they had the hosts reeling on 41 for seven when stumps were drawn.

Using only four bowlers in the match, the visitors dismissed the Warriors for a woeful 54 in their second innings after they had made just 96 in their first dig.

The former Warriors quick duo of Magala and Sipamla shared 13 of the 20 wickets taken in the match for the Lions.

Duanne Olivier claimed four wickets while Siboto took three to give the Lions their second victory by an innings in as many matches.

The Warriors batsman, playing red-ball cricket on home soil for the first time in almost a year, did not cover themselves in glory, with only four reaching double figures in Matthew Breetzke (26), Lesiba Ngoepe (39), Marco Jansen (11) and Qeshile (11).

The only positive for the home side was a career-best six-wicket display by left-arm seamer Marco Jansen in the Lions innings.

The Warriors travel to Potchefstroom for their next match, against the North West Dragons at Senwes Park, starting on November 18.

