Rossouw eyes future title challenge

Gqeberha boxer Darrin Rossouw hopes to add at least two more fights to his CV before he considers searching for a title shot that would take his career to the next level.

The 21-year-old fighter took his record to three wins and no losses after defeating Gauteng’s Nelson Mbhele via a second-round knockout at the weekend.

The battle between Rossouw and Mbhele was one of seven fights on the roster at the Hot Summer Knockouts tournament hosted by the Gauteng Boxing Promoters’ Association.

The tournament, which was held at the Booysens Boxing Club in Johannesburg, was headlined by an SA lightweight title bout that saw champion Tshifhiwa Munyai flatten challenger Sanele Msimang with a third-round knockout.

Rossouw brought his fight to a stop after landing an overhand right to send his opponent to the mat in the second round as he remained unbeaten.

Usually fighting at junior middleweight, Rossouw dropped almost 5kg to be ready for the clash against Mbhele.

“I usually weigh around 74-75kg, but I weighed in at just under 71kg for this fight.

“I heard about this bout [against Mbhele] about four weeks before fight night, so I decided to take it on because I had already been in training up to that point,” he said.

“Both Mbhele and I were looking for fights, we both had a similar fight record, so it was easy for the matchmaker to pair us together.”

Rossouw said he had been preparing for a fight against Siphiwe Lusizi in October, however, it never materialised.

Lusizi ended up on the same fight card in a junior middleweight fight at the same tournament.

Rossouw said it took him some time to get used to what Mbhele was doing in the ring, but once he became familiar with the patterns he could then work on ways to effectively counter those attacks.

“My team just told me to be smart, take my time but also put in a lot of work, which I think I did well in the first round.

“It was a competitive first round, my team kept reminding me to take my time because he was picking me off when I came in too quickly.

“The more I continued to do that, I started to see his punches, throwing a few more shots of my own and I caught him with an overhand right which sent him to the floor,” he said.

While no fights have been earmarked at this stage, Rossouw, who relocated to Johannesburg in recent months, said he would go back to the drawing board and together with his trainer, Vusi Mtolo, and manager Lindon Rossouw, would be searching for more fights.

“I am very happy with what I have been doing in the ring up to now.

“Of course, there is still a long way to go and a lot of work that lies ahead.

“Training with coach Vusi Mtolo has been great.

“He has helped me to fine-tune my style and we have also perfected a lot of things which I already had knowledge of, so we have some really good chemistry and I look forward to many more,” he said.

Title fights are what earn the best boxers their reputation and the young fighter, who dreams of becoming a champion in the future, said he wanted to first get more ring experience under his belt.

“We have not spoken about any specific titles we would want to challenge for at this stage but I believe 2022 is the year we will consider challenging for a title.

“I would like to have one or two more fights first,” he said.

